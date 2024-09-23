Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Marty Moore has been celebrated as “a cornerstone of the team” by Ulster following confirmation of the 33-year-old’s retirement from professional rugby “on medical advice to prioritise his mental wellbeing".

Ulster Rugby have confirmed Moore will “step back from the sport to focus on his well-being, with the full support of the club” following six years and 94 caps with the province.

“On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, past and present, I would like to say thank-you to Marty for all that he has given to the club over the past six years, which has seen him rewarded with 94 caps for the province,” said Bryn Cunningham, head of rugby operations and recruitment at Ulster Rugby. “I think we can safely say that Ulster saw the best of Marty through a distinguished career where he became a cornerstone of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s testament to not only his application but also the trust built up over the years with all the senior professional staff who worked tirelessly to support his performance.

Ulster's Marty Moore (pictured in 2020) has announced his retirement from professional rugby "on medical advice to prioritise his mental wellbeing". (Photo by David Davies/PA)

“With many stand-out moments in an Ulster jersey, we know that our supporters will take the time to join us in celebrating an outstanding career.

“We wish Marty, and his family, the best for his future and we will continue to support him in every way possible.

"He can hold his head high as one of the Ulster men who made the province his home and made a huge contribution on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore had his appearances restricted by a long-term ACL injury but Ulster’s statement highlighted how “he showed remarkable determination to recover and play for the province again".

Moore started his career at Barnhall, making progress up the Leinster pathway and representing the province’s schools’ teams plus Ireland at underage level.

His Leinster form led to a senior international debut for Ireland against Scotland in the 2014 Six Nations, ultimately helping secure back-to-back honours.

Moore spent two seasons in the English Premiership at Wasps before signing with Ulster in 2018 and attracting plaudits at tighthead prop.