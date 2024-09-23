Ulster's Marty Moore in retirement call 'on medical advice to prioritise his mental wellbeing'
Ulster Rugby have confirmed Moore will “step back from the sport to focus on his well-being, with the full support of the club” following six years and 94 caps with the province.
“On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, past and present, I would like to say thank-you to Marty for all that he has given to the club over the past six years, which has seen him rewarded with 94 caps for the province,” said Bryn Cunningham, head of rugby operations and recruitment at Ulster Rugby. “I think we can safely say that Ulster saw the best of Marty through a distinguished career where he became a cornerstone of the team.
"That’s testament to not only his application but also the trust built up over the years with all the senior professional staff who worked tirelessly to support his performance.
“With many stand-out moments in an Ulster jersey, we know that our supporters will take the time to join us in celebrating an outstanding career.
“We wish Marty, and his family, the best for his future and we will continue to support him in every way possible.
"He can hold his head high as one of the Ulster men who made the province his home and made a huge contribution on the pitch.”
Moore had his appearances restricted by a long-term ACL injury but Ulster’s statement highlighted how “he showed remarkable determination to recover and play for the province again".
Moore started his career at Barnhall, making progress up the Leinster pathway and representing the province’s schools’ teams plus Ireland at underage level.
His Leinster form led to a senior international debut for Ireland against Scotland in the 2014 Six Nations, ultimately helping secure back-to-back honours.
Moore spent two seasons in the English Premiership at Wasps before signing with Ulster in 2018 and attracting plaudits at tighthead prop.
Ulster officials, in the statement announcing his retirement, praised Moore’s “strong ability in scrummaging and his high work-rate”.