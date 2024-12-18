There will be a lot at stake tomorrow night as Ulster battle Munster in the festive Inter-Pro at Kingspan Stadium.

Both Irish provinces are languishing in the bottom-half of the United Rugby Championship table with Ulster taking the field on a four-game losing streak, shipping 22 tries in those defeats, and have conceded 101 in their last two outings while Munster arrive in Belfast with a lengthy injury list.

It is a must win for both sides but also at stake according to Ulster full-back Mike Lowry is an enjoyable Christmas.

“They are always brilliant games and they are always sold out,” he said. “There is a good atmosphere, tough battles and it makes or breaks your Christmas, so hopefully it will make it this week.

Ulster Rugby’s Mike Lowry discussing the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture versus Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“I feel I haven’t played that many Inter-Pro games at home around Christmas, I have had a few away ones, down at Connacht was a really special memory and a couple of the Munster ones here.

“I think it is really important that everyone gets behind the team and as much as it is about what we can show on the pitch and get the crowd behind us, it works both ways.

“We love playing in front of the home crowd. It’s brilliant – we do get the best support in terms of being hostile. I’m not sure many teams enjoy coming here and that’s what makes it fun as well.

“It’s a fine line but it is fun. When we are away, we enjoy it and we get the same from the Munster fans. You might as well have a bit of fun with it and it is a good occasion around Christmas.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of support and we need it this week because it is a massive game for us.”

Lowry was an out-half at school and this season has been switching between wing and full-back, but he thinks playing different positions has improved his game.

“I think it has made me a much better player over the years learning different things,” he added. “Just my knowledge of the game now because every position is so different.

“There are similarities in different positions. I definitely think it has made me a better player and a more comfortable player knowing what works and what doesn’t work for everyone.

“There have been challenges with it because you don’t get consistency, but I think it has developed my game.”

As a full-back, the 26-year-old has welcomed the new rule around the kick chase contest.

“There is obviously going to be a bit more one on ones, but I feel there is more opportunity with it,” he said. “There is going to be more counter- attack opportunity and you will get one on ones which is probably quite good for the game.

"It will change the game slightly, I think it is a good thing.”

Munster could include former Ulster out-half Billy Burns in their starting line-up and Lowry is relishing a clash with his old team-mate.

“It would be brilliant, I’d love to play against him,” he added. “We were chatting about what is Billy going to bring in terms of is he going to give you a bit of chat or is he going to be serious in the game.