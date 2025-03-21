​Rodney Parade wouldn’t be top of many players’ list of favourite away grounds but Ulster scrum half Nathan Doak has fond memories of the Newport venue having won on his only previous visit.

Ulster face bottom-of-the-table Dragons this evening in a must-win game and although Richie Murphy’s side are only two places above the Welsh region, they sit two points off a coveted play-off spot.

“I have been there once, it was a horrible day and you know we had a good team spirit about it and went over there and we got the job done and won,” said Doak. “It's historically a tough place to go no matter where they are in the league...they're going to turn up and bring everything they've got, as a team we are fully aware of that and we've got to be on it from the start.

“I think probably, individually and as a team, I wouldn't really look at the table too much.

Ulster's Nathan Doak. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“You're aware of it, but it's something that you take week-by-week and see where you're at...it's a table where you can climb up.”

Doak again teams up with Jack Murphy at half back and he is enjoying the flourishing partnership.

“Jack’s been great, I don't think he needs advice from me,” said Doak. “He's a very smart kid, very skilful, very good rugby player, you can see that.

“He's got a great demeanour about him and he's a great lad as well, so really enjoying playing with him and he did very well last time he was out...so he’s full of confidence and, hopefully, more the same from him this weekend.”

Ulster beat the Scarlets last time out and, with the Six Nations completed, Doak hoping the province can kick on.

“It's been a weird period...obviously no games and stuff but an opportunity to reflect and where we're at and I think that the main goals for us are to make sure we have a big finish,” he said. “We did it last year so we know we have it in us and we're going to buy in and, hopefully, get into those top-eight positions.

“We find a way to win games and I think that's the main thing, hopefully, that's given us a bit of momentum now to have a big finish.”

Doak was part of the Wallace coaching ticket that helped his alma mater to lift the Schools’ Cup for the first time on Monday.

“It's great for the school,” he said. “I've been in there for three years coaching and, you know, like the guys that are there are doing a great job...‘Suff’ (Derek Suffern) and Kyle (McCall).

"They’ve put in a lot of hard work and the guys are great guys...I was so delighted for them to get over the line.

"I said to them at the start of the season that I'd buy them a few drinks if they won the Schools’ Cup so went down to show my face...I'm sure they had a great night, so delighted for them.”

