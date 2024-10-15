Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richie Murphy wants Ulster to make Kingspan Stadium a fortress this season.

Ulster have won both their home games so far – taking nine points from a maximum 10 by defeating the URC champions Glasgow and Saturday night’s bonus point win over Irish rivals Connacht.

Ulster have a chance to make it three wins in Belfast as they host struggling Welsh region the Ospreys on Friday night.

“We have a great advantage of playing at home because the crowd get in behind the team and that was one of the things that we talked about earlier in the week...giving them something to shout about and I think the lads did that really well,” said Murphy. “It was a massive effort from everyone that was on the pitch and the physicality was right up.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“The test for this week is how do we pitch up on Friday night?

"Can we back up the physicality and the commitment that we have shown to each other when we go to play the Ospreys.

“If we can do that and get another win here on Friday, we are right back in this.”

Ulster will be boosted by the return of their six Emerging Ireland players for the clash with the Swansea-based side.

“They are all back and available this week, there will be a decision made around Stu McCloskey as well,” said Murphy. "No-one has actually been ruled out after the Connacht game.

"But obviously there are things that need to be looked at and we’ll make assessments.

“We’ll rotate a little bit just in order to freshen up our team and to make sure we can play at the same intensity that we were able to play against Connacht.

“The Emerging Ireland boys were all in the changing room on Saturday night and I think they all had a positive experience being away.

“It’s great...any chance you get to wear an Ireland jersey is a special time.

"But I think they will be hungry to come back in and try to stake a claim to be in the starting team on a number of weeks over the next while.