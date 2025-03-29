Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster coach Richie Murphy believes the United Rugby Championship play-off places race will go right down to the wire.

Ulster’s 38-34 bonus point win over the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium lifted the province to fifth overnight in the table after they had been languishing 14th a couple of weeks ago.

The Stormers victory was Ulster’s third in a row and although the league position is looking a lot healthier, Murphy’s side finish with away trips to Munster, Leinster and Edinburgh – with only one more home game in the last four, against last year’s European Challenge Cup winners the Sharks.

“Five to 14 won't be decided, I think, until the last weekend, for instance, Stormers are going to play at home for the last four games,” said Murphy. “I think that's a pretty big advantage when you're going down there and it's probably 34 degrees heat at the moment.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“It's going to be hard for the teams that have to go down there, all we could do was get a win and to get five points is exactly what we needed.

“The manner of that is interesting but we're thrilled with the result and it keeps us fighting all the way to the back end of that competition.”

Ulster out-scored the Stormers by six tries to four and conceded 34 points, which allowed the South Africans to leave Belfast with two match points.

“I'm delighted to score six tries, I think the game is like that now, the game has changed,” said Murphy. “If you look at the scorelines all around the place, they're big scorelines, especially in this league.

"So, going to get a 15-7 or a 15-12 game, you just don't see them anymore.

“So, it's much harder to defend with the rules, the laws, the way they're being reffed, balls in play.

“The advantage is definitely more with the attacking team...so I think that's what's partially going towards those big scorelines.

“Obviously thrilled to come out of that with five points, I suppose the last three games, three wins in a row with 14 points, sort of is exactly what we needed...some really good rugby from us.

“At times, we just make things easy for the opposition.

"Obviously, it's a poor start to the game, 10 points down. I thought Sash's (Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu) drop goal was incredible.

“The way he kept pressure on us was really good, then we gave him a gift, just trying to offload the ball and bounce it up into one of our players.

"That's the type of team Stormers are, they feed off those things.

“We could have easily gone out of it at 17-0 down after 10 minutes...I thought we showed incredible fight.

“The team worked incredibly hard for each other for the next 70 minutes...massive team effort to get the win.”

The coach paid tribute to Stuart McCloskey, who celebrated his 200th cap.

“The lads are just happy to finish his 200th cap with a win,” said Murphy. “I suppose coming from where we where, 17 points down, it probably didn't look too much like that.