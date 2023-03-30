Ulster's Robert Baloucoune is eager to make his mark against Leinster after an injury-interuppted campaign.

The battle of British Lions Rory Sutherland and Tadgh Furlong in the front row will be one for the scrum enthusiasts, while Caelan Doris against Duane Vermeulen could decide which team gets the gain line advantage.

On the wing, Robert Baloucoune and James Lowe are potential match-winners for their respective teams.

In an injury-plagued season, Baloucoune has only made five appearances for Ulster in this campaign – the last a try-scoring one against the Bulls last Saturday night.

Lowe has also had his injury woes this term, playing in two URC games and two European games for Leinster and scoring three tries.

However, he started all five of Ireland’s Six Nations games, touching down three times in helping Andy Farrell’s side claim the Grand Slam.

Lowe was one of eight Leinster players to be selected as part of the Six Nations Team of the Championship.

Baloucoune, meanwhile, was injured during the Six Nations and is now eager to make amends against top opposition.

“I was injured during the Six Nations so this is a huge chance for me to show what I can do against tough opposition, top players and people playing in my position,” he said.

“The guys on the team say that I have timed it right for Europe. It’s been tough missing some big games during the year.

“James is a great lad, he’ll chat to me and he helped me whenever I was trying to learn my roles when I got capped.

“He’s a class player, you can see that on a pitch and what he has done for Ireland and for Leinster,” he added.

“That’ll be tough opposition to play against but it’s something I am looking forward to.

“He’s got a cannon of a left foot and he’s just an all-round good player – I am going to have to be on the ball.

“I back myself in attack and defence so I will see what happens on the day.”

Despite a lack of game time this season, Baloucoune did start two of Ireland’s three autumn internationals, playing against defending world champions South Africa and scoring at try against Fiji.

Baloucoune knows if he can have a big end to the season and help Ulster win some long overdue silverware, he could force his way into Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad.

“It is huge, it is always in the back of your head,” he said.

"But you are playing against people in positions that I am fighting for, so it’s a big game for me to show what I can do. I will be trying to do that for the full game.”

“It’s always great playing for Ireland, to get selected for the World Cup would be amazing. I will, week by week, have to build and perform as best as I can.