Ulster’s URC clash with Connacht postponed due to coronavirus

Other derby games between Munster and Leinster and the Ospreys and Dragons had previously been postponed.

A URC statement said: “The game was due to take place on Sunday, 26th December in Belfast, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad have been reported by the province.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Pic by Pacemaker.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”

Cardiff’s Boxing Day derby clash with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship has also been postponed.

A number of positive Covid cases were found in the Cardiff squad.

Cardiff liaised with the URC medical advisory group and Public Health Wales and it was deemed that the fixture could not take place as scheduled.

All four of the URC games scheduled for Boxing Day have now been called off.

