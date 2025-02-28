City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker. PIC: City of Armagh RFC

City of Armagh travel to UCD in a proverbial eight-pointer at the bottom of Division 1A.

Chris Parker’s side are eighth, a place and seven points ahead of the Dublin students.

However, a win should secure Armagh’s top-flight status next season but a defeat would mean UCD can close the gap with three games remaining.

Parker’s men go into the contest on the back of a home defeat by Clontarf.

“It’s a big one and one that we looked at from a while out and knew that we’d have to go to Dublin this weekend and do a job,” he said.

“Belfield is always a good place to play, it is exciting and something we should look forward to and get our teeth stuck into.

“We addressed a few things after Clontarf. They are a top side, we were off things on the day they were on them, we have just parked it and moved on.

“We know when we are on our game, we are competition for anybody and we have had a training week and the boys have dialled into the detail that we have asked of them. Everything that we have tried to improve in training they have been on the money with it.”

UCD have only won three games this season but Parker knows they are a better team than results would suggest.

He stated: “They are a really good rugby side and play a great brand of rugby. With the number of Leinster academy players they have their game is very much based around how Leinster play.

“It’s two good sides and it is going to take a big effort. We have done a lot of homework on them and they are an extremely good side.

“They have a good coach and their lineout and maul is very good, so you are just not going to beat them but going at them up front.

“We know if we get our details right, we can cause them a lot of problems.

“We’ve just talked about needing to win and if we win, we’ll see where that takes us and try to get as many points out of the game as we can.

“Paul Mullan is on 100 appearances, Andy Willis is on 200 caps, it is a big day for the group and there are two lads with significant milestones in their rugby careers and we want to try and give them the best day possible.”

Ballynahinch are also in must win territory if they want to reach the playoffs.

Adam Craig’s side are sixth, six points off the top four and host Young Munster.

Hinch are boasted by Ulster backs James Humphries and Zac Ward being available, Rueben Crothers starts in the backrow.

Instonians could clinch a fourth consecutive promotion if results go their way in Division 2A.

Paul Pritchard’s side are 12 points clear with four games to go and face a trip to second from bottom Navan.

A win and defeats for Greystones and Cashel would clinch the title for Inst.

Cashel visit Ballymena while Banbridge are at Buccaneers.

In 2B there is a big Ulster derby at Stevenson Park as second placed Dungannon face Rainey.

Malone host Sligo, while Clogher Valley travel to UL Boh’s.