Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bryson DeChambeau admitted he’s revelling the prospect of chasing down Rory McIlroy during Sunday’s final round of the Masters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-time winner of the USA Open will play alongside the Northern Irishman in the final group out at Augusta National (7:30pm BST). However, two shots separate the duo, after McIlroy shot a second successive 66 on Saturday to top the leaderboard on -12.

It will be the first time both players have been paired together at a Major. Yet the duo have history when it comes to deciding the big prizes, with DeChambeau benefitting from McIlroy registering three bogeys in the final four holes of last year’s US Open at Pinehurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the popular American claimed victory by a single shot as he successfully chased down the five-under target set by McIlroy, who had to watch on with regret from the clubhouse.

Both players find themselves in a similar position 10 months on from that decisive day - albeit with 18 Augusta National holes to contest. And it’s a challenge DeChambeau is excited to accept as he, too, goes after a maiden Green Jacket.

Speaking after shooting a 69 on Saturday to retain second place in the Masters standings, the 31-year-old said: ‘I think it's fun (chasing the leader), feeling like you have to hit every single shot to the best of your ability, and you can't let off the gas pedal. You just have to focus and play the absolute best golf you possibly can.

‘When you're leading, it's a little different. I've had those times, as well. You attack that a little differently. But for me, I'll be chasing (on Sunday). It will be a fun test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time, and I'm excited for it. We both want to win really, really badly.

‘There's a lot of great players behind us, too. (We’ve) got to be mindful of that and focus, but it's about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best.

‘It's going to be an electric atmosphere.’

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates his one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at last year's US Open | Getty Images

McIlroy and DeChambeau ‘fine ever since’ last year’s US Open

DeChambeau’s victory over McIlroy last summer extended the world No2’s wait for a fifth major title, with his last coming in 2014.

He admitted, though, there was no ill-feeling between the two as they prepare for an exciting head-to-head on the final day of the 2025 Masters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if they have spoken about since, the LIV Golfer said: ‘No, not really. He said congrats at The Open Championship, and that's pretty much it.

‘We've been fine ever since. It's not really been an issue. It's just going to be a fun day (Sunday). I'm really excited for the test.’