The big Bryson DeChambeau problem that lies in wait for Rory McIlroy on final day at Masters
The two-time winner of the USA Open will play alongside the Northern Irishman in the final group out at Augusta National (7:30pm BST). However, two shots separate the duo, after McIlroy shot a second successive 66 on Saturday to top the leaderboard on -12.
It will be the first time both players have been paired together at a Major. Yet the duo have history when it comes to deciding the big prizes, with DeChambeau benefitting from McIlroy registering three bogeys in the final four holes of last year’s US Open at Pinehurst.
Indeed, the popular American claimed victory by a single shot as he successfully chased down the five-under target set by McIlroy, who had to watch on with regret from the clubhouse.
Both players find themselves in a similar position 10 months on from that decisive day - albeit with 18 Augusta National holes to contest. And it’s a challenge DeChambeau is excited to accept as he, too, goes after a maiden Green Jacket.
Speaking after shooting a 69 on Saturday to retain second place in the Masters standings, the 31-year-old said: ‘I think it's fun (chasing the leader), feeling like you have to hit every single shot to the best of your ability, and you can't let off the gas pedal. You just have to focus and play the absolute best golf you possibly can.
‘When you're leading, it's a little different. I've had those times, as well. You attack that a little differently. But for me, I'll be chasing (on Sunday). It will be a fun test.
‘It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time, and I'm excited for it. We both want to win really, really badly.
‘There's a lot of great players behind us, too. (We’ve) got to be mindful of that and focus, but it's about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best.
‘It's going to be an electric atmosphere.’
McIlroy and DeChambeau ‘fine ever since’ last year’s US Open
DeChambeau’s victory over McIlroy last summer extended the world No2’s wait for a fifth major title, with his last coming in 2014.
He admitted, though, there was no ill-feeling between the two as they prepare for an exciting head-to-head on the final day of the 2025 Masters.
When asked if they have spoken about since, the LIV Golfer said: ‘No, not really. He said congrats at The Open Championship, and that's pretty much it.
‘We've been fine ever since. It's not really been an issue. It's just going to be a fun day (Sunday). I'm really excited for the test.’
