Video: Mark McMahon discusses Rory McIlroy v Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Sunday's Masters finale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Northern Irishman soared to the top of the standings (-12) after a second successive round of 66 on Saturday - a score that gives him a two-shot advantage over nearest rival Bryson DeChambeau, who sits two shots further back on -10.
A fascinating day lies in wait for the duo, with McIlroy, of course, bidding to secure his maiden Green Jacket to complete golf’s grand slam.
But standing in his way is the LIV golfer who denied him a fifth major of his career in the final holes of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst.
That is sure to add an extra bit of spice to today’s proceedings.
But before both set off in the final pairing (7.30pm BST), our man out in Georgia, Mark McMahon, shares his thoughts on today’s final round.
