A bogey-free round of 66 on Friday catapulted Rory McIlroy back into Masters contention at Augusta National.

Heading into day two tied for 27th after an opening round 72 and seven shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, the world No2 now finds himself in a tie for third place on six-under par and well and truly in the mix for a famous green jacket.

European Ryder Cup team-mate Rose still tops the leaderboard on eight-under after his second-round total of 71. But the three shot advantage he enjoyed over the rest of the field has been cut - with Bryson DeChambeau now just one behind after he carded an impressive four-under-par 68 on the second day of action.

The best score of the day was posted by McIlroy, though, as he recorded his sixth bogey-free round around Augusta, with only Jack Nicklaus (8) having more blemish-free visits to Augusta.

Mark McMahon was on hand in Georgia to see the Holywood man stamp his authority on this year’s tournament.

Here’s his thoughts on McIlroy’s impressive second round and what lies ahead on moving day, with the four-time major winner in the penultimate group out alongside Corey Conners, who is also on minus six.