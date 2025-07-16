Countryside walks, fish & chips, visits to farm shops, oyster shacks, Sunday roasts in pubs and spotting cows in fields - the most nostalgic things about a British staycation

Eight in ten (77%) of Brits plan to enjoy a staycation this year, with over half (56%) admitting they want to relive the holidays of their youth with their own children. In fact, 87% have fond memories of UK holidays from their childhood, so much so that 78% agree that the UK has some wonderful places for a holiday and a WHOPPING 90% think that a staycation is one of the best holidays ever.

And it’s not just children that will be enjoying a family staycation this year – multi-gen holidays are back on the table for millions of families, with 43% planning a trip this summer with their children and parents.

The survey, commissioned by the award-winning Coaching Inn Group, also reveals the top 40 things we love about holidays in the UK, with walking through the countryside (52%), fish and chips (52%), marvelling at historic landmarks (48%) and enjoying the sun in a pub garden (46%) coming top.

Next up, was wandering around magnificent castles (34%), windy walks along the beach (32%), exploring market towns (30%), Sunday roasts in the pub (30%) and picnics (28%). One in four (25%) say nothing beats sipping tea in a tea shop, while 23% love trying out the amusement and adventure parks.

When it comes to choosing where to stay, many of us are ditching tents and campervans, and opting for high-quality, affordable accommodation. For example, a monumental 91% of Brits would consider staying in either an historic coaching inn, or a pub with rooms.

When choosing accommodation, our top priority is value for money, with two thirds (66%) of us marking this as our biggest consideration, followed by high quality food (65%), friendly and welcoming service (62%), and comfortable and clean rooms (53%).

It’s no surprise that half (49%) say they love exploring the British Isles with 44% liking the fact that it is cheaper than going abroad. Less stressful (40%), easier to get around (35%) and the ease of being able to jump in the car and drive (29%) are also reasons why Brits are choosing to holiday at home.

Nine in ten (89%) simply think a staycation is easier than flying abroad and believe that moaning about the weather is all part of a Great British holiday (56%).

In fact, 64% would like to explore the UK MORE, with Stonehenge (33%), Hadrian’s Wall (32%), the Roman baths in Bath (26%), Yorkshire Moors (25%), Jurassic Coast in Dorset (24%) and the Peak District (24%) all on the to-do list, along with the Eden Project (22%), Blackpool Pier (20%), New Forest National Park (19%), and Wells Cathedral (19%).

Adam Charity, Chief Operating Officer at Coaching Inn Group, commented: “It’s great to see so many Brits embracing a staycation this year. Holidaying in Britain isn’t just a more convenient option than travelling abroad, it’s also the best way to create memories that you’ll cherish.

“We are proud to have a family of beautiful and historic coaching inns across some of the UK’s best market towns and villages. From the Brecon Beacons to the Yorkshire Moors, we are thrilled to be able to curate Great British staycation experiences in stunning locations, where our amazing teams help guests to discover extraordinary history and hospitality from the heart.”

For those lucky enough to have been on holiday both abroad and in the UK, more claim to have the most cherished memories from their trips in the UK (50%), compared to abroad (30%). Two thirds (63%) have such fond memories of childhood holidays that they hope their own children will do the same when they are older.

Cornwall (40%), Lake District (39%), Scotland (38%), Devon (29%) and Wales (28%) are all considered fantastic locations for a break.

