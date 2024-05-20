Enjoy a day trip to Glasgow with Stena Line

From incredible gothic architecture, contemporary art spaces, fascinating museums, bustling high streets and fantastic shopping centres, Glasgow has it all. And, thanks to Stena Line, a day trip to Scotland’s biggest city has never been easier.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to leave their cars, and cares, at home and enjoy a hassle-free, coach trip to Scotland.

Crossing the Irish Sea in just two hours and 15 minutes, passengers can relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled style and comfort of Stena Superfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your trip starts the second you set foot onboard and those seeking instant relaxation are invited to take a dip in the Jacuzzi or enjoy some time out in the sauna at the Pure Nordic Spa, where day-trippers are also entitled to 20% off all treatments.

Enjoy a day trip to Glasgow with Stena Line

On arrival in Cairnryan, guests will travel via coach, to the heart of their destination and, when it’s time to leave, brought back to the ferry. It really couldn’t be simpler, all that is left for you to do is to plan how to spend your day. To help, Stena Line has compiled a list of family-friendly adventures you can enjoy in Glasgow.

Glasgow Cathedral

One of the most famous sites in Glasgow, this stunning 12th century gothic cathedral is not to be missed.

George Square and the City’s Chambers

Named after King George III, the square was a muddy hollow until the 18th century when it began its transformation into what it is now.

Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soak up some culture at Scotland’s oldest public museum - the Hunterian museum – with collections spanning arts, sciences and humanities.

Shop ‘til you drop in Glasgow City Centre

Discover Glasgow City Centre’s vibrant shopping – from the pedestrianised Buchanan Street featuring all the big names you’d expect, the stunning selection of jewellers and diamond merchants in Argyll Arcade and the Instagram-worthy canopy of Royal Exchange Square you’ll find all you want in Glasgow!

Prices start from £29 per adult and £25 per child for a return trip to Glasgow and take place on selected Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.