Galgorm invests £3 million to add new Forest Dens to luxury accommodation collection

Northern Ireland’s premiere luxury hotel, Galgorm has launched a stunning new range of accommodation to its collection.

The fabulous new ‘Forest Dens’ are tucked away beyond the river Maine in the peaceful heart of Galgorm Wood, each one complete with a beautifully bohemian backyard for the

chance to get back to nature and soak up some serious tranquility.

Guests will be invited to relax in their own private sauna, unwind with a wood-fired bath and freshen up in the outdoor shower for a truly rejuvenating break from the bustle. Other features include a stylish indoor kitchenette, outdoor seating with heating, BBQ facilities and a fire pit.

The new Forest Dens, set within 40- acres of private forest, are the latest addition to the resort’s exquisite accommodation offering which includes 125 luxurious guestrooms, 41 cottage suites, 16 Shepherd’s Huts, six log cabins and four exclusive residences.

Suitable for two guests, with one double bed, ensuite with shower and Galgorm Cora amenities, a Forest Den stay includes access to the spectacular Thermal Spa Village from

check-in to check-out.

All of Galgorm’s lodging accommodation is dog friendly, so guests are also invited to bring their pooches along for a visit.

The resort was named Best Destination Spa 2024 in the prestigious Conde Nast Johansens Awards, and won six awards at the 2023 World Luxury Awards, including Global Award

Winner for Best Luxury Spa Resort.

Having already invested £60 million since 2010, Galgorm secured its position among the world’s premier tourism destinations in 2021 when it announced a further £30 million

investment to expand and enhance its resort and spa facilities by 2027. The new Forest Dens represent £3 million of that investment phase, and are the first element of the ‘Forest Garden’ at Galgorm.

The expansion to the Thermal Spa Village is due to follow in summer 2025, complete with forest walks, wood-fired sauna, hot tubs and a rope bridge connecting the Thermal Spa

Village on both sides of the river.

Forest Dens will be available to book from today (May 3 ) with an overnight stay with Bed & Breakfast available for £270 To find out more, visit https://www.galgorm.com/forest-