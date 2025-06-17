Kimpton Main Frankfurt has opened its doors

Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has opened Kimpton Main Frankfurt, the brand’s first hotel in Germany and a vibrant new addition to Kimpton’s growing global portfolio.

Located in the heart of Frankfurt’s financial district, within the iconic new FOUR Frankfurt development, Kimpton Main Frankfurt seamlessly blends the brand’s bold, design-forward identity with the dynamic energy, rich history, and culture of one of Germany’s most cosmopolitan cities.

The hotel features 155 thoughtfully curated guest rooms and suites, drawing inspiration from the 20th-century Bauhaus design movement and the building’s former life as the headquarters of Deutsche Bank. Blurring the lines between art, craft, and design, Bauhaus championed functionality, simplicity, and mass production — characterised by geometric shapes, minimal ornamentation, and modern materials such as steel and glass.

At Kimpton Main Frankfurt, this aesthetic is reimagined through a contemporary lens. Cool, minimalist touches like chrome and crystal are balanced by rich, tactile elements including velvet, deep green and red marble, and dark mahogany wood — creating an environment that feels both refined and welcoming.

Lobby Bar MAY at Kimpton Main Frankfurt

Ronald Hoogerbrugge, general Manager at Kimpton Main Frankfurt, said: “We are thrilled to open the doors to Kimpton Main Frankfurt, our very first Kimpton hotel in Germany. Here, we invite guests to dive into our playful and sophisticated take on hospitality. Our passionate team is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences—whether you’re here for work, play, or a little bit of both. In true Kimpton style, we believe that the best connections happen over a delicious cup of coffee or a perfectly crafted cocktail. That’s why our lively social spaces, rooftop bar, and restaurants are the heartbeat of our hotel. With stylish accommodations and a deep connection to the city, Kimpton Main Frankfurt isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a place to be inspired and create lasting memories.”

Food and drink have always been a cornerstone of the brand, so in true Kimpton style, Kimpton Main Frankfurt features standout destination dining and social spaces, quickly set to become locally loved favourites:

MAY – Where America meets Frankfurt in a celebration of craft cocktails - from a classic dry Martini to signature gin or whiskey drinks like the Ernst May or the Moriarty. MAY serves as the living room of the neighbourhood —a space to work, relax, and connect.

ANNI – A modern European brasserie with a distinctly Germanic accent is a go-to for locals and visitors seeking a playful take on classic brasserie dining. Menu options range from French onion soup and beef or tuna tartar, to Moules Frites and Wiener Schnitzel.

Pets are welcome at Kimpton Main Frankfurt.

LAZULI – A rooftop escape above the city offering panoramic skyline views. Sophisticated yet laid-back, LAZULI serves Mediterranean-inspired sharing dishes and innovative cocktails—perfect for sunset socialising or weekend celebrations.

As with all Kimpton hotels, guests at Kimpton Main Frankfurt can enjoy unexpected perks and signature touches including in-room yoga mats, complimentary bikes for urban exploration as well as the beloved Kimpton Kickstart and Social hour - inviting guests to gather and connect over drinks and conversation.