Crystal Ski Holidays will operate two direct flights from Belfast to Salzburg and Turin for the 2024-2025 season

Lift off with Crystal Ski Holidays with Buy One Lift Pass, Get One Free limited time offer
If you’re planning to hit the slopes later this year, Crystal Ski Holidays are offering for a limited time only Buy One Lift Pass, Get One Free when you book this year’s ski holiday.
Your lift pass is your ticket to the slopes and gives you access to all the chairlifts, gondolas and cable cars on the mountain so it’s a must for any ski-break.
The Belfast to Salzburg flight will operate each Saturday from December 22 to March 23, 2025 (last inbound) and will serve well-known Austrian resorts including Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein, Ellmau, Fieberbrunn, Hinterglemm, Kaprun, Kitzbuhel, Nassfeld, Obertauern, Rauris, Saalbach, Schladming, Soll, St Johann in Tirol, Wagrain and Zell am See.
Many of the Austrian resorts offer shorter transfers, which are ideal for avid skiers and families alike. The large towns of Kitzbuhel and Zell am See are world-famous for their winter sports and are ideally connected by train for non-skiers who want to explore the cities of Vienna and Salzburg. For seasoned skiers, Zell am See & Saalbach are both part of the Skicircus skiing area complete with over 200 km of runs while Soll & St Johann offer great value hotels.
The Belfast to Turin flight will operate on Sundays from December 22, 2024 to March 23, 2025 (last inbound) and will serve the Italian resorts of Bardonecchia, Cervinia, Courmayeur, Gressoney, La Thuile, Pila, Sauze D'oulx, Sestriere and Sansicaro.
Both Sauze D’oulx and Sestriere are a part of the Milky Way ski area which offers up to 400km of skiing. Cervinia is a big favourite with more experienced skiers and offers a day skiing in Zermatt (Switzerland on the area lift pass). . Courmayeur is great for couples and those looking for tree-line
slopes and an authentic town while families love La Thuile as the Planibel complex ticks all the boxes with location & facilities.
All Crystal Ski Holiday packages include return flights, with free luggage allowance of 20kg per person, transfers to and from your chosen resort and accommodation for the duration of your stay.
