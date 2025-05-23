Start your weekend in style with a Fizz Friday escape at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, for just £175 per room based on two people sharing.

BELFAST: Start your weekend in style with a Fizz Friday escape at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, for just £175 per room based on two people sharing. Unwind in one of their beautifully designed Executive Rooms and toast your arrival with prosecco. Offer is valid until the end of August. Visit https://www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/.

MAJORCA: 4 star HM Jaime III Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June. Price: £559 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

CO TYRONE: Corick House Hotel & Spa’s Dine & Unwind offer. From just £99 per person, enjoy a luxurious overnight stay complete with a chilled glass of bubbles on arrival, a two-course evening meal, and a hearty full Irish breakfast. Slip into relaxation with one hour access to their serene Thermal Suite and enjoy a £15 spa credit to put towards a treatment of your choice.

Offer valid until June 30. https://www.corickcountryhouse.com/

TENERIFE: Villas La Quinta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 2. Price: £599 per person based on 6 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, 3 star Globales Gardenia Hotel, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 30. Price: £619 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

TURKEY: Dalaman, 4 star Green Nature Resort & Spa, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on May 30. Price: £759 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

LANZAROTE: Staying at 3 Star Lanzarote Grupotel Cinco Plazas Apartments, Puerto del Carmen for 7 nights on a self-catering basis from £739pps or bring the family from £2,089 (2 adults + 1 child) or £2,679 (2 adults + 2 children) from Belfast International, June 11. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

KOS: Staying at 3 Star Continental Palace, Psalidi for 7 nights on a half-board basis from £759pps, from Belfast International, June 20. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.