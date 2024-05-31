Travel: Late deals - from a stay in a bubble dome at Finn Lough, Co Fermanagh to a spa experience at Corick House Hotel, Co Tyrone and offers to Crete, Spain, Menorca and more

By Helen McGurk
Published 31st May 2024, 16:18 BST
Enjoy a stay at Finn Lough luxury hideaway, bubble domes, Co. Fermanagh
Enjoy a stay at Finn Lough luxury hideaway, bubble domes, Co. Fermanagh
A round-up of the latest travel offers at home in Northern Ireland and abroad

CO FERMANAGH: Book an unforgettable experience with Finn Lough’s Elements Spa Escape package starting from £162.50 per person, per night based on two guests. The offer includes a stay in your choice of accommodation (Suites or Bubble Domes), Elements Trail Spa experience (2hrs) and breakfast hamper delivery. Visit finnlough.com

CO TYRONE: Corick House Hotel & Spa, Clogher, County Tyrone. For £99 per person share and enjoy an overnight stay in a room type of your choice (prices may vary) and full Irish breakfast on the morning of departure. Or check out other available offers including a Twilight Pizza & Prosecco Serenity Spa experience from £55 per person. The offer includes pizza and prosecco served in the Serenity Suite, one-hour thermal suite and one hour in a private hot tub. Visit corickcountryhouse.com

CRETE: Tasmania Village, 3 Star, Elounda, SC, 7 nights from £659pps – 20% off, from Belfast, July 29. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Costa Dorada, California Apartments, 2 Star +, Salou, HB, 7 nights from £729pps or £1,979 (2+1), £2,579 (2+2), from Belfast, July 31. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CYRPUS: Tofinis, 3 Star +, Ayia Napa, AI, 7 nights from £1,279pps or £2,559**(2+1), £3,399**(2+2), from Belfast, August 22. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MENORCA: Talayot Apartments, 3 Star, Cala'n Forcat, SC, 7 nights from £509pps or £1,279 (2+1), £1,529 (2+2) **Price includes one free child place, from Belfast, September 4. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Alicante, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 12. Price: £589 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYPRUS: Paphos, 3 star Kefalonitis Hotel Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June.12. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and transfers .Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

