The Roe Park Resort, Limavady, has a great offer for golfers

A round up of the latest holiday offers at home and abroad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO LONDONDERRY: Roe Park Resort, Limavady. From £115 per person sharing, enjoy unlimited golf at Roe Park's 18 Hole Parkland Golf Course during your overnight stay at Roe Park Resort. The offer also includes a full Irish breakfast. Please quote 'Discover NI Stay & Play offer' when redeeming. Subject to availability. Visit www.roeparkresort.com to book. Offer valid now.

CO LONDONDERRY: The City Hotel Derry Check in at the City Hotel for your next golfer's getaway from £52.00 B&B per person sharing. The offer includes an overnight stay with a full cooked Irish breakfast. Subject to availability (excludes Friday and Saturday, Bank holidays and Special events). Visit www.cityhotelderry.com/golf. Offer valid until Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPAIN: Alicante, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on October 16. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

KOS: TUI BLUE Oceanis beach, 4 Star, AI, 7 nights from £1,039pps, from Belfast, May 24, 2025. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Dalaman, TUI BLUE Sarigerme Park, 4 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,079pps, from Belfast, June 9, 2025. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CYPRUS: TUI BLUE Atlantica Sungarden Park, 4 Star, AI, 7 nights from £1,069pps, from Belfast, June 4, 20225. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO MAYO: Enjoy a cosy autumn break at the Ice House Hotel a North Mayo. Two-night escapes with dinner on one evening and breakfast on both mornings start from €305 per night based on two sharing. 00353 96 23500, www.theicehouse.ie