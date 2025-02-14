Plan a spring escape at the City Hotel Derry from £152 based on two sharing

A round-up of the latest holiday offers at home in Northern Ireland and abroad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDONDERRY: From £152 based on two sharing, plan your spring escape with City Hotel Derry. Enjoy one night away with dinner and breakfast the next morning. Offer valid until May 31. Visit www.cityhotelderry.com for more information.

CO FERMANAGH: Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of Enniskillen with Belmore Court & Motel’s exclusive 'Enniskillen Evening Escape' package. Starting from £59.50pp, this special offer includes one night stay in superior or executive room - (Sun to Thu), dinner in your choice of four local restaurants and hot buffet breakfast the next morning. Offer valid until June 30. Visit www.motel.co.uk for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPAIN: Malaga, 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on February 28. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MADEIRA: 3 star Muthu Raga Madeira Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on March 3. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Parque Vacacional Eden, 3 Star, Puerto de la Cruz, BB, 7 nights from £649pps, from Belfast, August 31. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLORIDA: Ramada Plaza Resort & Suites, 3 Star, Orlando, BB, 14 nights from £1,529pps, £3,779 (2+1), £4,519 (2+2), from Belfast, June 21. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

THAILAND : A seven night stay at the 5-star Pavilions Phuket, is priced from £1,029 pp (was £1,409 pp saving £380 pp), based on two sharing a double room on a Bed & Breakfast basis. This includes flights and transfers. Tropical Sky (01342 395296, www.tropicalsky.co.uk)

SICILY; Exclusively for solo travellers, 'A Snapshot of Western Sicily', is an eight-day group tour that explores Italy's sun-kissed isle, with an emphasis on local food and drink.