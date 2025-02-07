Enjoy a romantic break at Ardtara Country House, Maghera

CO LONDONDERRY: Embrace a one-of-a-kind getaway at Ardtara, Country House Hotel, Maghera, an historic country house offering genuine warmth and hospitality, luxurious accommodation and award-winning dining. Starting from £164.50pps, this special offer includes one night B&B, a four-course dinner and tickets for Seamus Heaney HomePlace. Offer valid until end of June 2025, and some exclusion dates apply. Visit www.ardtara.com for more information.

CO ARMAGH: Escape for a night away at the enchanting Newforge House, Magheralin, with their Dusk ‘til Dawn offer. Take a stroll in their gardens, watch the chickens in the orchard, read a book by the fire or simply get busy doing nothing. Starting from £299 per room/couple, this offer includes an overnight stay in one of their bespoke ensuite bedrooms, an ‘Ulster Fry’ cooked to order, tea/coffee & homemade bakes on arrival and a four-course dinner. Offer valid any Wednesday or Thursday throughout 2025. Visit www.newforgehouse.com for more information.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Villa Bryn Gwyn, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, February 28.

Price: £419 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on February 25. Price: £649 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MADEIRA:, 5 star Saccharum Resort & Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 3.

Price: £719 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM: Elephant Rock Hotel , which was named Ulster’s Romantic Hotel of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards in 2024, has created tantalising ways for couples to enjoy some romance this February. It is holding a special cocktail bar takeover on February 27 whereby two award- winning mixologists will treat guests to incredible cocktails inspired by the flavours of Japan. There’s also a Valentine’s Day, Love Rocks overnight package with 3-course dinner, available, February 7-16, and a Valentine’s inspired afternoon tea, available February 13 -16. You can also book a romantic dinner at Elephant Rock’s restaurant and on Valentine’s Day they have a 3-course meal, enhanced by stunning ocean views and live harp music from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. For more information or to book visit https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk/ or call + 44 28 70878787.

PARIS: Hotel 18, 3 Star, Paris, RO, 4 nights from £429pps, from Belfast, February 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BUDAPEST: Royal Park Boutique Hotel, Budapest, 4 Star, RO, 3 nights from £279pps, from Belfast, February 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.