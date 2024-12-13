Ballygally Castle, Co Antrim

​Arguably, no month in the calendar is more magical than December. The build-up to Christmas is steeped in fairytale scenes, and it’s easy to get swept away in a world of make-believe at any age.

For a real sense of escapism, it’s hard to beat a stay in a castle. Ranging from grand tower houses to remote fortresses, stately historic properties are spread across the country – and many have been renovated and transformed into holiday homes.

Large in size, many of these extravagant abodes are ideal for multi-generational getaways. But there are intimate options for couples, too.

Ballygally Castle

The West End Hawarden, Wales

Where: Causeway Coastal Route

Ballygally Castle, built in the 17th century, is a luxurious haven perched on the tip of the famous Causeway Coastal Route.

Overlooking the golden sands of Ballygally Bay, the enchanting castle is full of character and charm, boasting many of the original features. It offers uninterrupted views across the Irish Sea and has 54 stunning bedrooms including 18 deluxe coastal view bedrooms.

The Garden Restaurant, set within the original 17th century walls, serves up a range of beautiful dishes made using the finest local provenance. Guests can also enjoy Afternoon Tea or a spot of lunch in the Lounge.

The hotel is home to one of the Game of Thrones® doors made from fallen trees of the iconic Dark Hedges. If you’re brave enough, take a trip to the Ghost Room to see if you can spot the hotel’s friendly ghost, Lady Isabella Shaw.

How: 2-night Gourmet Mini Break at Ballygally Castle from only £145 per night with full Irish breakfast each morning, three course evening meal in the Garden Restaurant on the first night of your stay. To book www.ballygallycastlehotel.com

Clontarf Castle

Where: Dublin, Ireland

Enjoy an overnight stay at Clontarf Castle, in an atmosphere of festive luxury surrounded by the hotel’s storied walls.

With a complimentary bottle of wine and a box of indulgent chocolates waiting to be enjoyed in the comfort of your room, the tone is set for a delightful evening. Enjoy a relaxed dinner at the renowned Knights Bar, and to elevate your stay, each guest receives a ticket to the spectacular Wonderlights experience at nearby Malahide Castle.

How: Winter retreat at Clontarf Castle on either December 29th or January 3rd - from €159 per person, including dinner, bed & breakfast, complimentary chocolates and a bottle of wine, and complimentary tickets to Wonderlights at Malahide Castle. Visit www.clontarfcastle.ie

Castle of Park

Where: Glenluce, Dumfries and Galloway

Tall, skinny houses were in vogue during the 16th century amongst wealthy Scottish estate owners. Although the austere buildings look bleak on the outside, interiors are grand and welcoming. Originally built by Thomas Hay of Park and his wife Janet MacDowell using stone taken from a nearby abbey, this multi-floored home was abandoned in the 19th century and restored by conservation charity The Landmark Trust 150 years later. Alongside spiral staircases and open log fires, there are three modern bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen. On the edge of Glenluce village, also known as The Valley of Light, the property is surrounded by farmland and the coast is close by.

How: A four-night stay costs from £556 per night (sleeping up to seven). Throughout December and New Year, use the code Dec2024offer25 for 25% off any property in The Landmark Trust’s portfolio. Visit landmarktrust.org.uk.

Neville Tower at Bamburgh Castle

Where: Bamburgh, Northumberland

Within metres of waves lapping from the North Sea, beachside Bamburgh Castle has to be one of the most scenic stately buildings in Britain. Now it’s possible to stay on the 3,000-year-old grounds by booking into a renovated two-bedroom apartment at Neville Tower. Two bedrooms have views across the water to the Farne Islands and Holy Island, while the kitchen overlooks the village and the Castle Keep and Inner Ward. Dine on pub meals in the nearby village or stock up on provisions at a local delicatessen.

How: A three-night stay costs from £1,235 (sleeping four). Visit crabtreeandcrabtree.com.

Doyden Castle

Where: Port Quin, Cornwall

Stood on a cliff-top at the edge of the world, surveying the seascape, it’s easy to imagine you are the ruler of a mini kingdom. Once owned by early 19th century bon-viveur Samuel Symons, this one-bedroom fortress on the Port Quin headland is now managed by The National Trust. Historic design features include arched gothic windows, an open fire and the original wine bins in the cellar. Walk down the hill to Port Quin’s sheltered inlet to go rock pooling, kayaking or fishing. The South West Coast Path also runs just past the front door, for those seeking more of a physical challenge. Surfing beach Polzeath and gourmet hotspot Padstow are nearby.

How: A three-night stay costs from £649 (sleeping two). Visit nationaltrust.org.uk.

Ogilvie Castle

Where: Blairgowrie, Perthshire

Ideal for an extended family getaway – or a game of historic hide and seek – this enormous 16th-century castle close to the Cairngorms National Park has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. Wood-beamed ceilings, four-poster beds and staircases winding through turrets make the place feel like the setting for a fairytale. Relax by an open fire in the Great Hall or explore the impressive countryside. Activities available include hiking, cycling and whisky tasting.