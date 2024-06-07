Revive, Relax & Rejuvenate at the beautiful Lusty Beg. Starting from £79.50pp based on two people sharing, unwind with an overnight stay at Lusty Beg Island, designed for the ultimate renewal. This offer includes one-night B&B, express treatment of choice at The Island Spa, use of The Island Pool and relaxation time in The Hideaway.

A round-up of the latest holiday offers at home and abroad

CO FERMANAGH: Lusty Beg, Boa Island. Starting from £79.50pp based on two people sharing, unwind with an overnight stay at Lusty Beg Island, designed for the ultimate renewal. This offer includes one-night B&B, express treatment of choice at The Island Spa, use of The Island Pool and relaxation time in The Hideaway.

Offer is valid until June 30, 2024. This special offer is only available by telephone, contact 028 6863 3300 to book.

SPAIN: Costa Dorada, SunClub Apartments, 3 Star +, Cap de Salou, SC, 7 nights from £1,498**(2+1), £1,959**(2+2), from Belfast, July 31. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BELFAST: The Merchant Hotel. Starting July from £348 per room, enjoy an exquisite three-course meal in the grandeur of The Great Room Restaurant, followed by a relaxing night in one of their highly appointed deluxe rooms, with a delicious breakfast in The Great Room Restaurant. Visit themerchanthotel.com

SPAIN: Alicante, 4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 26. Price: £699 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Bodrum, 3 star Gumbet Cove Hotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 17. Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

IBIZIA: Balearics, Villa Salieri, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 17. Price: £829 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYPRUS: Mandali, 3 Star, Protaras, BB, 7 nights from £1,529**(2+1), £2,179**(2+2). Price includes one free child place, from Belfast, August 15. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.