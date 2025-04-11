The Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush, if offering its first ever wellness weekend

A round-up of the latest holiday offers at home in Northern Ireland and abroad

CO ANTRIM: The Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush, first ever wellness weekend. Partnering with Revive North Coast and Tree and Tide, guests will enjoy a guided hike of Binevenagh, off path walking in nature, a morning cold water swimming session, talks on sleep as well as a guided meditation class, light lunch on arrival, two course evening meal and one night's B&B. The price per couple is from £390, depending on the room grade. Please note that this will be an inclusive weekend where everyone takes part in the activities together. Guests should arrive for midday on Saturday, April 26. Visit elephantrockhotel.co.uk for more information.

CO TYRONE: Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown. Enjoy their Sunday special offer starting from £105 per person sharing, which includes a four-course dinner, breakfast and use of their leisure facilities. The offer is valid every Sunday. Visit glenavonhotel.com for more information.

ITALY: This 8-day escape discovers the charm of the Neapolitan Riviera. With accommodation in Sorrento, above the blue bay of Naples, the tour explores Naples, Pompeii, Capri and the Amalfi Coast on a series of guided day trips and excursions.

Tour departs on May 13 with prices from £1,485pp, saving £165pp, and includes 7 nights’ accommodation, excursions, transfers and return flights from Belfast (newmarketholidays.co.uk, 0330 341 1927)

TURKEY: Dalaman, 3 star Palm Garden Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 30. Price: £429 per person based 2 adults and 2 children (aged 3 & 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Vsit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

MENORCA: Villa Tia Dora, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 5. Price: £469 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Vsit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Dorada: Depart, July 24, 2025. Staying at 4 Star Estival Park Hotel, La Pineda for 7 nights on a bed & breakfast basis for the family from £2,449 (2 adults + 1 child) or £3,559 (2 adults + 2 children) **Flying on a non-TUI aircraft. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.