Waves, whiskey and world-class weekends in Northern Ireland

Embrace a short trip you won’t want to skip!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s summer of 2025 has been incredible, but it isn’t over yet.

From the roar of the crowds at Belsonic as stars including Justin Timberlake and Charli XCX took to the stage, the roar of the engines at the North West 200 to the roars for Rory at The 153rd Open in Royal Portrush, it’s been unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From world-class experiences to great value short breaks and days out, in Northern Ireland you’re always just one step away from a giant adventure.

Montalto House Estate, Ballynahinch, Co.Down

With so much to do right on your doorstep and an array of options to be enjoyed by rail or road, you might be wondering where to start. Discover Northern Ireland has shared some suggestions for short trips you won’t want to miss this summer.

The perfect star-studded experience can be found in Mid-Ulster with a trip to the awe-inspiring OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory. Here you can take a journey through time and space using the latest technology to explore our solar system at our only official Dark Sky park and spend a night glamping beneath the stars at Sperrin View Glamping.

Connect with the outdoors with a serene walk around the beautiful stately homes and gardens found in County Down from Hillsborough Castle, Montalto Estate, Mount Stewartand Castle Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s something for everyone to enjoy in Belfast. In one whirlwind day you could take a self-guided tour of the award winning Titanic Belfastwhich currently hosts a free Freud Exhibition, explore the Ulster Museum, join a guided Taste & Tour to meet inventive locals making world class products and embark on a sensory experience at Titanic Distillers.

Sperrin View Glamping, Co.Tyrone.

Of course, you could also choose to linger for longer and with a range of fantastic hotels including The Harrison, The Grand Central Hotelor the Bullitt Hotel,you’ll find something to suit every budget.

Stay at any of the incredible hotels, glamping sites and B&Bs on the Causeway Coastal Route like Benone Getaways, The Carrick or the Portrush Adelphiand turn a thrilling day into a world class weekend.

Learn how to catch some gnarly waves at Portrush Surf School with the help of experienced head coach and 11x Irish National Champion, Martin ‘TK’ Kelly. With just eight surfers per lesson and and just two sessions per day, you can be sure you’ll get plenty of attention and spend a full two hours in the waist depth water, with every lesson also supervised by leading RNLI Beach Lifeguards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Food Tour, Taste and Tour NI, Co. Antrim.

Fill your boots full of culture as you uncover Seamus Heaney’s formative years at Seamus Heaney HomePlaceinBellaghy before venturing into Derry~Londonderry and grabbing a great-value Visit Derry Sightseeing Pass which provides access to ten handpicked attractions such as The Guildhall and Tower Museum for one great price (from £30).

County Fermanagh is home to some incredible lakelands and it’s largest town, Enniskillen straddles the River Erne. Here you’ll find Enniskillen Castle housing both the Fermanagh County Museum and The Inniskillings Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a festival brimming with fine foods, foraged lunches, cider tasting, tours, talks and fiction amongst the apple-laden orchards, check out Armagh Food and Cider Weekend. From 4-7 September this festival is focused on intimate, quirky venues and exclusive dining. Make a weekend of it and embrace the comfort ofArmagh City Hotel and long late evening walks on the city’s historic Mall.

Or, the same weekend, why not head to the seaside town of Newcastle in the heart of the Mournes and enjoy the much-loved Eats & Beats Festival . This lively weekend brings together great food, live music, and a buzzing festival vibe.