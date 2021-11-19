To celebrate the release of Adele's new album, 30, she will taking part in a special concert for ITV this weekend.

It's been six years since Adele last released an album, ITV's An Audience With Adele will see the singer perform her number 1 single “Easy On Me” in front of an audience made up of the singer's "own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more".

Where to watch an Audience with Adele UK?

An Audience with Adele with be playing on ITV and be available on ITV Hub for anyone to catch up after airing.

When does an Audience with Adele air?

An Audience with Adele will be airing on IVT on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:25pm.

Adele's first album in six years, '30' was released on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Her special interview with Oprah Winfrey which has been hitting headlines this week will be on before the concert.

Can you get tickets for An Audience with Adele?

No, unfortunately you cannot get tickets as the show has already been recorded and is not live and was recorded on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

However, there are still tickets available for Adele's upcoming Hyde Park concerts in July 2022.

What to expect?

Many fans are looking forward to hearing Adele sing her latest hits from her new album, 30, which was released on Friday, November 19, 2021.

But it's also expected that Adele will do performances of her other, popular hits including, Hello and Make you feel my love.

There will be famous faces in the audience, with Little Mix and Dua Lipa rumoured to make an appearance.