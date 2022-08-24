Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights from the latest line-up include the Aspects Festival which is taking place from 22 September until 2 October and presents another packed programme celebrating Irish writing.

Renowned for showcasing well-known authors as well as local and emerging talent, the festival offers 30 events celebrating history, politics, sport, crime-writing and poetry as well as book launches, writing workshops, discussions and more.

Children are sure to love The Enchanted House of Puppetry at Ards Arts Centre on 30 and 31 October, where lots of friendly puppets will be on display for a novel and unique exerience to entertain young minds.

Belfast-based duo The String Ninjas will perform at the forthcoming festival and promise to be a highlight

The popular Friday Night Live series at Ards Arts Centre returns in September, and you can also enjoy live music in the beautiful surroundings of Bangor Castle at the Music in The Chamber event.

Dyad Productions will perform their magnificent Female Gothic at the Space Theatre SERC on 27 October and The Ulster Consort will bring their Ceremony of Carols performance to Bangor Abbey on 1 December.

Ards Arts Centre’s next round of Creative Classes open for enrolment on 25 August.

Choose from drawing, painting, floral art, guitar and more.

The popular Outreach Programme also returns for a new term with creative classes taking place at various locations across the Borough.

There’s lots happening at North Down Museum this autumn too with a very busy exhibition schedule including a special display examining the life of Viscount Castlereagh.

The exhibition, which runs from September 7 until November 20 explores this fascinating yet controversial figure to mark the 200th anniversary of his death.

The museum is also delighted to welcome back the Made in AND: Pop-Up Christmas Shop.

From 23 November to 8 January, the galleries will be filled with beautiful hand-made products from local artists and makers.

Speaking about the Guide, arts and heritage manager Emily Crawford said: “We are delighted to bring a packed programme of arts and heritage activity to you this autumn.

“With lots of opportunities to get hands-on creative, visit an exhibition, join in a festival or purchase a locally hand-made gift.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Ards Arts Centre and North Down Museum.”