Arts festival bounces into two cities

The acclaimed d/Deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse arts festival is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a packed programme of events in Belfast and Londonderry from October 1 -3, showcasing the best new work by D/deaf, disabled and Neurodiverse artists from the UK, Ireland, and Europe.

Bounce, which is run by the University of Atypical, has grown into one of the top disability arts festivals in Europe featuring a mix of dance, comedy, music, art exhibitions, poetry readings and physical theatre.

Damien Coyle, Chief Executive of University of Atypical, said: “Bounce has become a hugely popular event in Belfast and by expanding into the North West the festival can reach an even wider audience. We make Bounce events as accessible as possible to disabled and D/deaf audiences, but Bounce is for everyone. The festival is perfect for people with open minds and an appreciation of diverse and unique creative talent.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the many fantastic performances this year is the ground-breaking Drag Syndrome, an internationally acclaimed drag-collective featuring drag queens and kings with Down Syndrome.

Performance artist Sinead O’Donnell, dancer Helen Hall and storyteller/stand-up comedian Alice McCullough will all perform in new work Commissioned by the University of Atypical in both Belfast and Derry.

Alice McCullough will perform her Brave New Words show at The Vault in Belfast and at the Verbal Arts Centre in Londonderry and Sinead O’Donnell will perform her show Trigger - derived from the artist’s experiences working in public environments - at Flax Arts Centre in Belfast and at the Nerve Centre in Londonderry.

There are many more live shows and workshops and online content including multi award winning singer/songwriter and filmmaker Robyn G. Shiels in a special one-off gig in Havelock House in Belfast, and artist, Declan Byrne exhibits his observed translation of the world at the Atypical Gallery in Belfast.