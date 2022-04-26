Entries are now closed for the Belfast City Marathon 2022, which takes place on Sunday 1 May.

Thousands of people from across the country will head to Belfast to watch and participate in the 2022 city marathon.

The 26.2 mile route takes participants through north, east, south and west Belfast - passing landmarks such as City Hall and the Big Fish.

Where does the Belfast City Marathon start and finish?

The Belfast City Marathon will start on Prince of Wales Avenue at the Stormont Estate.

The 26.2 mile route will end at Ormeau Park.

The team relay will also start and finish in the same locations - with change over points at Montgomery Road, Boucher Road, Falls Road and North Queen Street.

What time does the Belfast City Marathon start?

Both the marathon and the team relay start at 9 am.

All participants must complete the race in less than six hours.

What route does the Belfast City Marathon do?

Starting at Stormont Estate, participants will head down the Upper Newtownards Road through Ballyhackamore.

They will turn left down Beersbridge road and follow the road leading to Castlereagh Road.

Participants will then head north up Woodstock Road before turning into Ormeau Park.

Once participants have come out of Ormeau Park, they will head over a bridge and north up Ormeau Road.

This route takes them into the city centre, where they will pass Belfast City Hall at the 9-mile mark before turning left onto Donegal Road and towards the south of the city.

Donegal Road then leads onto Boucher Road, passing the Rise Sculpture.

Participants then head south down Donegal Road and Lisburn Road before making a right turn over the water.

The route continues on Andersonstown Road and Falls Road until the 16-mile mark. After this, participants will make a left turn onto Springfield Road.

They will then run through the Shankill Road area, past Alliance Avenue - until they reach the Waterworks Lake in north Belfast.

They then continue onto Duncairn Gardens and make a right back towards the city centre.

At 21-miles, participants will turn left and head past the Big Fish.

They will run on until just before Lanyon Place Station, where they will take a left down the Tow Path and run along the river. Participants will cross back over the same bridge and head straight until meeting the 24-mile marker.

This is when they will make a sharp left turn and head straight up the right side of Ormeau Park. At the end of the park, they will turn left and head towards the finish line.

There are nine water stations, 14 first aid stations and eight toilet stops throughout the 26.2 mile route.

What services is Translink offering for racers and spectators heading to the Belfast City Marathon?

Participants will be offered free shuttle transport via Translink services.

A shuttle bus will be available for those participating in the marathon, from Belfast City Hall to the start line at the Stormont Estate.

The shuttle bus will leave from Chichester Street between 7am, and 8am.

For those arriving in Belfast via the train, a shuttle bus will be available from Lanyon Place Station to the start line, between 7:30am and 8am.

After the event has begun at Stormont, a shuttle bus will be available from Massey Avenue to take spectators to Ormeau Park finish line.

Please be advised that the shuttle bus will drop on Ormeau Road and there will be a 15-minute walk to the main finish line.

After the race is over, there will be a shuttle bus from the Ormeau Embankment to Belfast city centre, starting at 11:45am - with the last shuttle at 4pm.

These shuttle services will run approximately every 20-minutes.

For those heading back to Stormont, you can hop on the complimentary Glider service from Chichester Street, which stops at Lanyon Place Station and Stormont Estate.

This service will run until 4:30pm, and the Stormont car parks will close at 5pm.

There are also additional Translink train services from across the country, which arrive at Lanyon Place Station between 7:30am and 7:45am.

There are additional shuttle services from Annadale Embankment for those taking part in the team relay event.

The buses will operate in a loop between 8am and 10am - and will cover all five legs of the relay race - find out more here.

What will the weather be like for the Belfast City Marathon?

Sunday 1 May is expected to remain dry, with only a 10% chance of rain throughout the marathon times.

The temperature will range between 12 and 13 degrees.

There will be a gentle breeze throughout the day, with winds heading west.