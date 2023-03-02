Belters Only confirm date at Belfast's Custom House Square
Band plus special guests will perform on August 17, 2023, with tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster
Following their Sold-Out Telegraph Building show last weekend, Dublin born Dance Chart sensations Belters Only are pleased to announce a huge Belfast headline show at Custom House Square on Thursday August 17, 2023.
Signed to Polydor, the buzzworthy duo features famed Irish DJ’s and producers Bissett and RobbieG.
Breaking into the industry in 2021, Belters Only made a name for themselves with their viral sensation ‘Make Me Feel Good’ which stormed the UK and Irish charts, peaking at #4 on the UK Singles chart, whilst also clocking up 50 million + Spotify streams and being named in the Official Charts’ top 40 selling records in the UK so far this year.
Having already played club shows across Europe this year, alongside many sold out shows in Ireland, Belters Only are now set to continue their unstoppable rise following their recent Headline UK Tour.
For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.ie.