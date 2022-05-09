Bluegrass Omagh Music Festival is back

Slocan Ramblers

Now in its 30th year, big crowds are expected to attend across the two-day event on May 28-29 to mark this significant milestone.

Multi-award winning acts from both sides of the Atlantic will take to three stages. From international acts including The Slocan Ramblers, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno and Aaron Jonah Lewis, to our finest local artists such as No Oil Paintings, Joshua Burnside and Cup O’Joe.

Set against the vibrant and imaginative backdrop of the Ulster American Folk Park, visitors will be transported to Appalachian America – the root of bluegrass music - to enjoy strumming on the porches, dancing on the cobbled streets, and jamming outside the General Store as the sounds of banjos, guitars and fiddles fill the air.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the 30th anniversary, local musicians and songwriters Rachel McCarthy, Katie Richardson and Jackie Rainey have collaborated to perform songs from the bluegrass, folk and Americana artists who have inspired them over the years. This performance will include three part harmonies and covers from a range of artists from the bluegrass and folk music genres.

Festival-goers can pay homage to the heritage and legacy of the Appalachian settlers through music, but they will also have the opportunity to enjoy wholesome food, musical workshops and artisan craftwork across the weekend.

The festival will take place at the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh on Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29, with performances starting each day at 1pm and running to late evening.

Bluegrass Omagh has previously been nominated for ‘Bluegrass Event of the Year’ by the International Bluegrass Music Association and over its 30-year legacy has become part of the fabric of Omagh that delivers for the local economy with international visitors enjoying the town’s hospitality offerings and other tourism hotspots in the region.