Bowling for Soup announce headline show at Telegraph Building

Having released ten studio albums during their most active years, they have no shortage of material to perform.

Their 2002 album, Drunk Enough To Dance, remains their biggest hit, which included the top ten single ‘Girl All The Bad Guys Want’. Other hits the band are most known for include: ‘Emily’, ‘Punk Rock 101’ and ‘High School Never Ends’ among others.

Despite previously announcing their 2013 UK tour was to be their last, the four-piece continue to tour donning the slogan ‘older, fatter, but still the greatest ever!’.

In February 2018 the band embarked on the biggest and most successful UK tour of their twenty four years together. The Get Happy Tour was a huge success, culminating in the band’s biggest ever UK headline crowd at London’s Brixton Academy.

Bowling For Soup released their new album ‘Pop Drunk Snot Bread’ in April of this year.