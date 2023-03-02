Drake White grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama before becoming one of Country music’s most spirited innovators, earning four Top 40 hits and traveling the country on multiple nationwide tours.

His 2013 debut single “Simple Life” introduced his brand of Country soul, which he cemented with 2016 debut album SPARK followed by the EPs ‘Pieces’ and ‘Stars.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recently released his new album, THE OPTIMYSTIC, is an inspiring glimpse into the journey he has taken over the past few years.

White has received accolades including Rolling Stone’s 10 Country Artists You Need to Know, The Grammy’s Artist of Tomorrow and the British CMA Awards’ International Song of the Year.

Most Popular