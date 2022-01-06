Cross border opera company hits the road

A Night at the Opera

s venues welcome audiences back, UTO brings exciting, international-quality performances of the world’s greatest operas to towns and cities throughout the province of Ulster. A stellar quartet of singers perform a programme of much-loved arias, duets and ensembles. Renowned pianist Ruth McGinley accompanies the singers in music by Mozart, Puccini, Rossini and Verdi, and the evening also features a world premiere by Northern Irish composer Brian Irvine, commissioned by Ulster Touring Opera with support from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrickfergus-born mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin will be joined by a pair of rising stars: Irish soprano Amy Ní Fhearraigh and Belfast-born baritone Malachy Frame. Completing the quartet is Kerryman tenor Gavan Ring, who has performed for Glyndebourne, Irish National Opera, Opera North and La Monnaie.

UTO will also be inviting audiences to try out the company’s ground-breaking Augmented Reality opera projects in the foyer of the theatres. UTO is part of the innovative XRX programme, supported by NI Screen, Future Screens NI and Digital Catapult NI. Through this programme UTO is developing a ‘Teeny Tiny Opera’, an AR app for young audiences composed by award-winning Belfast composer Brian Irvine. Audiences will have the first opportunity to try out the AR app in the foyer in the ‘A Night at the Opera’ performances, prior to public release later in the spring, as well as hearing soprano Amy Ní Fhearraigh perform the five-minute piece live during the concert.