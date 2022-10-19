News you can trust since 1737
Embrace the giant spirits of Halloween in NI

A jam-packed October includes pumpkin picking at Pickie and Tall Tales and Ghost Tours in Armagh.

By Helen McGurk
25 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 5:10pm
Visit a fortune teller at Ulster American Folk Park
Halloween in Northern Ireland is a vibrant celebration with a wide range of festivals, events and attractions which are incredibly popular with people from this world, and of course, other realms.

Discover Northern Ireland has compiled a list of festivities to help you embrace our giant spirits.

Belfast

    *Halloween Extravaganza, Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast

    This Halloween get in the spirit at Crumlin Road Gaol for a spooktacular Halloween event, suitable for adults and children of all ages from October 21-31. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/whats-on/halloween-extravaganza-p805051

    *Spooky Glen, Belfast

    Welcome to Halloween at Colin ‘Spooky’ Glen on October 29. Brave a walk through the deep, dark forest to meet your favourite Halloween characters like the Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters, Jack Skellington, The Pumpkin King, Sally and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Visit https://www.colinglen.org/product/spooky-glen-event/

    *Belfast Halloween Days, Belfast city centre

    Watch out for monster mayhem family fun this Halloween as Belfast Halloween Days, brought to you by Belfast One, makes a return to the city centre from October 21-31. There’s a free, fun spooky monster trail with an amazing family prize up for grabs. Also, from October 27 look out for giant animated monsters popping up in places across the city centre. Visit www.belfastone.co.uk

    Co Tyrone

    *Kinturk Pumpkin Patch, Cookstown

    From October 28-31, explore this magnificent pumpkin patch on the shores of Lough Neagh. Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy Halloween festivities. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kinturk-pumpkin-patch-tickets-388613502447

    *Halloween Torchlight Tours, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh

    Tours run every 15 minutes between 6pm and 10.30pm from October 28, 29 and 31. The tours explore the life of Amos Burns, who, along with his wife in 1865, travelled to an American town called Drowned Horse Creek. Legend has it that the only correspondence after his departure was a book sent home to his mother written in blood red ink and titled Torment at Drowned Horse Creek. Visit https://www.ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/whats-on/halloween-torchlight-tours

    Co Armagh

    *Armagh Observatory & Planetarium

    Join a very special Tall Tales & Terror tour of the Observatory this Halloween. Meet your terrifying tour guide and listen to stories that will chill you to the bone. Events take place October 29-30. Or check out the Spooky Space Dome Show on October 22-31. Visit https://www.armagh.space/

    *Footsteps in the Forest, Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Killeavy

    Footsteps in the Forest, a magical Halloween experience in Slieve Gullion Forest Park from October 27-31. This year the popular free event will celebrate the Gaelic festival of Samhain (Sow-in), marking the harvest season's end and the beginning of winter. Visit https://www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/whats-on/footsteps-in-the-forest-p795281

    *Halloween Ghost Tour, Armagh

    This one-hour walking trail, which runs from October 27-30, will be a mix of gruesome tales of days gone by coupled with a few surprises along the way. This tour is suitable for 13+ years of age. Visit https://armaghnavancentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629974

    Co Fermanagh

    *Samhain Yoga & Nature Retreat, Enniskillen

    Join the Blaney Spa & Yoga Centre for a full day retreat on October 29 to celebrate Samhain and to begin to look inwards as you prepare for the coming winter. Visit www.fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/samhain-yoga-and-nature-retreat-p808991

    *Halloween Experience, Fermanagh Fun Farm, Lisbellaw

    The popular Halloween Experience returns to the Fermanagh Fun Farm October 15-31. Activities include a train ride to the pumpkin field to choose your own pumpkin which can be transformed in the carving shed.

    Visit https://www.fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/halloween-experience-p803981

    Co Londonderry

    Awakening The Walled City Halloween 2022, Derry~Londonderry

    Londonderry comes alive for Europe’s biggest Halloween festival, full of folklore, feasting and family fun from October 28-31. Around 100,000 are expected to attend this year’s festival which takes place at 14 key locations across the city. Visit www.derryhalloween.com

    Co Down

    *Pickie Pumpkin Patch, Bangor

    Pickie's annual Halloween Pumpkin Picking event returns this October 21-31. Pumpkin ticket includes 12 tokens to use on the Pickie Attractions.

    Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/whats-on/pickie-pumpkin-patch-p806951

    *Halloween at Hillsborough Castle, Hillsborough

    Hillsborough Castle’s Scarecrows have come alive and been possessed by mischievous spirts that have crossed through the veil to our world from October 28-31 with the Scarecrow Night Walk.

    Visit www.hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/whats-on/autumn-family-activities.

    For more information on great places to visit in Northern Ireland visit, www.discovernorthernireland.com.

