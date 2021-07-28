Europa Hotel’s 50th musical celebrations

James McGinn, Lesley McGarrity (Younique), and Martin Mulholland look forward to the August concerts

The concerts, sponsored by Younique Aesthetics Skin Clinic in Belfast, will take place from 19-21 August 2021 and U105’s Johnny Hero will compere these shows, which will be the first live gigs in the hotel since the pandemic started.

Allyson McKimm, Events Director for Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to be hosting these high calibre tribute shows at the Europa Hotel as part of the many celebrations to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the world famous Europa Hotel. If the walls of the Europa hotel could talk, they could tell the amazing stories stretching back from the emergence of the Europa in 1971, its trials, tribulations and suffering throughout ‘the Troubles’, a story of strength and resilience of its staff through the 70s and 80s and to its emergence in 1995 as the chosen hotel to host President Clinton and the presidential entourage.”

Since then the Europa has hosted a whole host of celebrities including: Politicians such as George Mitchell, David Cameron and William Hague and Mo Mowlam; Journalists including John Sergeant, Kate Adie, Sir Max Hastings and Sir Trevor McDonald; Actors including Howard Keel, Sir Peter Ustinov, James Nesbitt, Robson Green, Sir Roger Moore, Nigel Havers, Patricia Hodge, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts; Comedians including Frank Carson, Sir Norman Wisdom, Des O’Connor and Paddy Raff; Musicians including Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Sir Cliff Richard, Gary Barlow, Natalie Imbruglia, Tony Bennett, Sir Van Morrison, Marti Pellow, Paul Young, Elaine Paige, Elvis Costello, Lionel Ritchie and Ollie Murs; and psorting heroes including Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best, Jimmy Connor, Paul Gascoigne, and Karl Frampton.”

Totally Tina

Tickets for the following concerts are available via Ticketsource and COVID regulations will be adhered to: Tina Turner Tribute – Totally Tina (winner of Stars in Your Eyes) on August 19; Bay City Rollers Tribute – Bay City Rollerworld on August 20; and Elvis Tribute – Ciaran Houlihan on August 21.