Singing star Dana releases her first Christmas single in decades.

Eurovision star Dana is back, aiming for the coveted Christmas number one slot with what she hopes will be her first festive hit in almost 50 years.

In 1975, Dana reached number four in the UK charts with her seasonal staple “It's Gonna Be A Cold Cold Christmas” – one of a string of hits she racked up after her million-selling Eurovision winner “All Kinds Of Everything” at the start of that decade.

Turing the clock back to the heyday of festive hits in the 1970s and 80s, she returns with what she hopes will be a new standard, “Christmas Again”.

Out now, the song’s an upbeat toe-tapper that harks back to the classic Sixties sounds of the Ronettes, Darlene Love, the Beach Boys and more.

Says Dana: “We loved that Phil Spector ‘wall of sound’, where you’ve got this enormous sound of musical instruments and then the voices floating on top. It gives you the feeling that you’re in the room.

"This song originated during the Covid era. It relates to loved ones who have to be apart for Christmas, but the next time they can be together, it will be just as joyful – it’ll be Christmas Again.”

And just like Christmas itself, the new song’s a family affair.

Co-written with her son Rob, it also features her brother and lifelong musical collaborator Gerry Brown on piano and keys, as well as nephew Jonathan Brown, who contributes to the close harmony backing vocals.

Dana performing her Eurovision winner "All Kinds Of Everything" in 1970.

Jonathan is one of the many nephews and nieces of Dana who make up British pop-rock band The Rua, who have achieved massive chart success in America and are best to known to younger generations from appearing in several Harry Potter movies.

“It was Rob who said we should write a Christmas song,” reveals Dana. “That was something that would never have entered my head”.

She’s also joined by several of her son’s past and present bandmates on guitars and bass, and states that working with people she’s known since they were teenagers has proved a unique experience.

"Rob suggested that we use some of the group he had played with since he was 14 years old,” she said. "I’ve watched them grow and I’ve watched them become amazing musicians.

Dana phones home from Eurovision in 1970.

"I had never done a recording like this in my whole career and it was a joy for me.”

Rounding out the sound was guidance from veteran American producer Bob Rose, whose credits include work with East 17 and Julian Lennon, as well as The Rua.

"All the components that came together on this and for all who were involved, I just feel so proud of them and I feel proud to be a part of it,” says Dana. “It’s something I will always remember.”

Born Rosemary Brown, Dana was catapulted to stardom as an 18-year-old Londonderry schoolgirl when she became the Republic of Ireland’s first Eurovision champion.

Dana received a rapturous welcome home to Londonderry in 1970.

Her winning song topped the UK singles chart for two weeks in 1970, and she became a regular chart fixture and popular TV personality for the rest of that decade.

In the 1980s she shifted into performing religious music before entering politics in the 1990s, spending six years as Member of the European Parliament for the Connacht-Ulster district.