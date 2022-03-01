Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin has announced two new tour dates in Belfast and Dublin, ahead of her, 'It's not that Deep,' UK Tour.

Janet released her new EP ‘It’s not that deep’ in 2021 as a follow-up to her stunning new concept album Confessional.

It's Not That Deep reflects on Janet’s career to date and includes a nostalgic rendition of her X-Factor debut with ‘Your Song’.

Taking to Twitter to announce the new tour dates, Janet said, 'Ireland! I’ve added two more shows to my ‘It’s Not That Deep’ tour this year see you in Dublin & Belfast this September - tickets are live now!'

Here's everything you need to know about Janet's upcoming Belfast tour date and how to get tickets.

When is Janet Devlin 'It's not that deep’ Belfast tour date?

Janet Devlin will be playing Belfast's Limelight venue on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Janet Devlin 'It's not that deep’ Tour: How to get tickets for Limelight tour date - and how much they cost.

When do tickets go on sale for Janet Devlin tour date?

Tickets for Janet Devlin's Belfast and Dublin shows go on sale on March 1, 2022.

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster's website here.

How much are tickets for Janet Devlin?

Tickets for Janet Devlin's Belfast Limelight tour date are priced at £17 each.

Where else is Janet Devlin playing?

Janet Devlin will also be playing another tour date on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Dublin's The Workman's Cellar.

Tickets went on sale today and are priced at €17.35, you can find out more from Ticketmaster website here.

Her UK tour will also see her play at the following venues:

April 13, 2022 - Brighton, Komedia Studio

April 16, 2022 - London, Omeara

April 18, 2022 - Bristol, The Louisiana

April 19, 2022 - Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

April 24, 2022 - Manchester, Night & Day

April 24, 2022 - Glasgow, The Hug & Pint.