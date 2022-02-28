Belsonic has officially announced that Calvin Harris will be added to their impressive line-up.

They announced the news on Twitter, saying, ' : @CalvinHarris returns to Belfast on Sat 18th June! on-sale this Friday 10am from http://Ticketmaster.ie '

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Calvin Harris at Belsonic.

When is Calvin Harris Belsonic tour date in 2022?

Calvin Harris will be performing at Belfast's Ormeau Park as part of the Belsonic Festival on Saturday, June 18.

When do tickets go on sale for Calvin Harris?

Tickets for Calvin Harris will go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10am on Ticketmaskter,

Is there presale for Calvin Harris Belsonic 2022?

There has not yet been confirmation if there are presale tickets available.

So, far the only information we know is that tickets will be on sale for Calvin Harris this Friday.

How much are tickets for Calvin Harris Belsonic?

The price of tickets has not yet been confirmed.

Other acts ticket prices vary from £38 to £55.

Belsonic 2022 line-up

Iron Maiden, Monday, June 13th.

Gerry Cinnamon, Thursday, June 16th.

Picture This, Sunday, June 19th.

Dermot Kennedy, Thursday, June 23rd.

Liam Gallagher, Friday, June 24th - rescheduled date.

Scooter, Saturday, June 25th.

Lewis Capaldi, Sunday, June 26th - rescheduled date.