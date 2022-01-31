Longitude Festival is back this summer.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the festival line-up has been announced and it is bigger than ever.

Headliners include Dave, Tyler The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

Here's the full line-up and how you can get tickets for Longitude Festival 2022.

When is Longitude Festival 2022?

Longitude Festival is back in Dublin's Harlay Park this summer on July 1 - 3, 2022.

When do Longitude tickets go on sale?

Longitude tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 9am.

Tickets will be on sale via Ticketmaster website here.

Are there Longitude presale tickets?

Presale tickets are available to Three mobile customers from 9am on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

If you are a Three customer you can check out presale tickets here.

How much are Longitude tickets?

There are two ticket prices available:

Day ticket - £99.50

Weekend ticket - £239.50

What is the Longitude line-up?

The line-up includes:

Dave, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, The Kid Laroi, Polo G, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Aitch, Central Cee, Ski Mask the Slump God, M Huncho, Digga D, Arrdee, Pa Salieu, CKay, Denise Chaila, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll and Sello.