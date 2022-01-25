The line-up for Parklife 2022 has been announced and it's a big one.

Fans can expect to see Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent and Lewis Capaldi and many, many more.

With festivals making a come back this summer, tickets are expected to go fast, here's everything you need to know on how to get your hands on one.

When is Parklife Festival in 2022?

Parklife 2022 Festival will take place this summer on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12, in Manchester’s Heaton Park.

When do Parklife 2022 tickets go on sale?

Tyler, the Creator will be headlining Parklife 2022.

General tickets for Parklife 2022 go on sale on Thursday, January 27 at 10am.

When do pre-sale tickets go on sale?

There are two types of pre-sale options available.

If you are a Three customer, you will access to an exclusive pre-sale from 9am on Tuesday, January 25.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, January 26 at 10am, to be eligible you will have had to attend the festival in 2021 or registered for pre-sale beforehand.

Who is in the Parklife 2022 line-up?

The line-up for the Parklife 2022 has been revealed with stars including Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion and Lewis Capaldi all confirmed to play.

The line-up includes:

Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner, Arlo Parks, Bicep, Chase & Status, Jamie XX, Central Cee, Headie One, Four Tet, Peggy Gou, ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Jessie Ware, Peggy Gou, Eric Prydz, Yung Filly, Camelphat and Annie Mac, to name a few.

You can check out the full line-up here.

How much are Parklife tickets 2022?

Tickets are available either for the full weekend, or each individual day, there are also general or VIP options.

Parklife are offering payment plans, so you won't have to pay the full price upfront.

Weekend ticket price: General - £129.50, VIP - £169.50.

Saturday ticket price: General - £79.50, VIP - £109.50.

Sunday ticket price: General - £79.50, VIP - £109.50.

You can get tickets at the Parklife Festival website here.