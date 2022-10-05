As part of the City of Derry International Choir Festival members of the public are invited to join Phil for a special performance of ‘The Town I Love So Well’.

It takes place at Ebrington Square at 2pm, with the singer-songwriter do a short warm-up and chat, with two songs, before the performance and recording of his signature song.

The event is also a celebration of Phil’s 80th birthday year.

Phil Coulter will receive the freedom of Londonderry on Friday

It will be recorded and broadcast on the festival’s social media channels and website later in the month on World Singing Day, October 15, as an ‘upbeat’ to the beginning of the 10th City of Derry International Choir Festival which runs from October 19 to 23 comprising gala concerts, live performances, both competitive and non-competitive, as well as world-class choral events.

Preceding Saturday’s event, Phil will be conferred with the Freedom of the City this Friday at the Guildhall.

The conferment will take place after a Special Meeting of Council in the Chamber at 4pm, which will be broadcast live on the council’s Youtube channel.

After the meeting there will be a private reception hosted by the mayor.

A young Phil Coulter

Discussing the freedom of the city aware, Phil told the Irish Independent: “I understand why John Hume and Bishop Edward Daly got the honour, but it’s not something I ever agonised about,” he said. “I’m Irish, Northern Irish, Ulster - but the thing about Derry is that it never leaves you. So for that reason, it’s certainly something special to be recognised in my home town.

Back to the choir festival and in addition to events taking place in the main festival venue, Millennium Forum, there will be a comprehensive community programme involving more than 1,000 singers aged eight to 80 across 40 choirs.