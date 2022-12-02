Global superstar Lizzo, a three time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and rapper has announced that she will play at music festival Belsonic at Ormeau Park, Belfast on June 22. Tickets for the much-anticipated gig go on sale on December 7 at 10am via Ticketmaster outlets.

Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture.

2019’s now-classic, RIAA platinum certified debut album, Cuz I Love You went to number four on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum certified “Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott),” the two-time platinum “Juice,” four-time platinum “Good As Hell,” and the seven time platinum “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy winner and an internationally lauded R&B singer/songwriter, rapper and actress

The latter single reached number one on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100 affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012.

“Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest running number one by a solo female rap artist to date.

Named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time,” “Truth Hurts” went on to earn a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Pop Solo Performance,” with Cuz I Love You (deluxe) receiving that year’s GRAMMY® for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and “Jerome” earning “Best Traditional R&B Performance.”

Crowned 2019’s “Entertainer of the Year” by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, from Rolling Stone to Elle and Vogue.

Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, and Saturday Night Live, as well as having given an epic opening performance at the Grammys, to name just a few stand-out moments in her meteoric career.

Lizzo maintained this unstoppable momentum on 2021’s RIAA gold certified “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)” and released her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far with her massively anticipated second full-length offering ‘Special’ for Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.

