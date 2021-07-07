Singing legend Tom Jones will be on stage at Custom House Square

Sir Tom Jones has over 100 million record sales to his name, 36 Top 40 hits spanning five decades and a Greatest Hits collection.

People start to use the word ‘legacy’ a lot – and not, in this case, without good reason. If you want to talk about ‘legacy’ and Tom Jones, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Musical calling cards such as It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat, Delilah, If I Only Knew and Sex Bomb barely scratch the surface of a career in which also takes in networked prime time TV shows spanning over five decades both in America and the UK, countless Las Vegas residencies and a string of Grammy, Ivor Novello and Brit Awards.

Sir Tom Jones released his 41st studio album Surrounded by Time on April 23 of this year.

Tickets are on sale from Friday July 9 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.ie.