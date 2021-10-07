Sound of Belfast Festival makes a welcome return to the city
The Oh Yeah Music Centre has announced details of the Sound of Belfast Festival 2021, which runs from November 4-18.
Sound of Belfast is an annual celebration of the music of the city. Established by the Oh Yeah Music Centre to showcase the talent that resides and moves through Belfast’s streets and studios, venues and homes, its mantra has always been ‘turning up the spotlight on our world-class talent’.
With over 50 events across 11 venues, the programme is bursting at the seams.
Events to look out for include:
· ‘True North’ the opening night at Oh Yeah includes a very special double-header Gareth Dunlop and Naomi Hamilton aka Jealous of The Birds.
· NI Music Prize at the Ulster Hall.
· Music Cities Day presented by Music Connections.
· Breaking Into Music Youth Music Conference
· Magy’s Farm Collective live show at Oh Yeah with Niamh Murray, Clodagh May, Cara Quinn, Lara O’Donnell and Rhian Brownlow.
For further information and a complete programme of events, visit www.soundofbelfast.com