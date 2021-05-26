Steve Coogan brings Alan Partridge to the stage in new live UK tour
Stratagem with Alan Partridge, a live stage show starring the award-winning multi-hyphenate Steve Coogan will launch next Spring 2022 across the UK and Ireland, including a date at the SSE Arena in Belfast on April 22 next year.
Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 29, at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions.
And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.
Stratagem with Alan Partridge is a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.
Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Partridge combines all these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.
Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees him not just treading the boards but pounding them.