Steve Coogan brings Alan Partridge to the stage in new live UK tour

Stratagem with Alan Partridge, a live stage show starring the award-winning multi-hyphenate Steve Coogan will launch next Spring 2022 across the UK and Ireland, including a date at the SSE Arena in Belfast on April 22 next year.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 29, at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

Stratagem with Alan Partridge is a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.

Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Partridge combines all these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.