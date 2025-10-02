Tartan Talk: Kris Coyle wins Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition

Piper of the Year prize winners: James Stone, Andrew Nelson, and James Frazer

​The Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition, organised by the Northern Ireland Piping Society, took place in the Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena, on Saturday, September 27.

The winner for the second year in a row was Kris Coyle, who secured victory with two second places in the Piobaireachd and the March Strathspey & Reel.

The Piobaireachd section winner was Ashley McMichael, with Kris Coyle second and Alastair Donaghy in third place.

The March Strathspey & Reel section was won by James Frazer, with Kris Coyle second and Scott Wallace in third place.

The Hornpipe & Jig was won by James Stone, with James Frazer second.

The Best Junior was Andrew Nelson.

Adjudicator Logan Tannock commented that it had been "a good competition with excellent bagpipes and most of them held all the way through".

Logan continued: “Special mention to James Stone who played a very strong March Strathspey & Reel but sadly had a little stutter in the last phrase of the second march (you could almost hear the groan from the audience) but went on and completed an otherwise fine performance. It was a long day with a late finish but very rewarding. A pity that some of the prizewinners were not there at the end to get their trophies.”

Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band Variety Concert

A variety concert organised by the Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band Castledawson will take place on Saturday, October 11 in Christ Church Parish Hall, Station Road, Castledawson, commencing at 7.30pm.

On the night there will be performances from the Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band [2025 Grade 4b Champion of Champions], Sollus Highland Dancers, Closkelt Pipe Band [Grade 1], Mid Ulster Drum Major Academy, Blazin` Bellows, The 3rd Party and singer Alan McBride.

The compere for the evening will be Rab Lennox [Big Rab]. Tickets are now limited, if you haven`t secured your tickets don`t delay! Tickets are available from all band members, alternatively you can call at the War Memorial Hall, Castledawson, on Tuesday nights 7.30pm-9.30pm where tickets will be available. For more information or ticket reservations, contact James 07592308880 or Caitlin 07841520692.

Syerla, Drumlough & Queen Elizabeth are promoted

The RSPBA Standards and Grading Group met recently to discuss any changes that were necessary to the band gradings following the completion of the 2025 season.

They have recommended to the RSPBA Music Board the following, which have been approved.

No bands have been promoted to or demoted from Grade 1, although it is possible that some overseas organisations might request grade changes for bands under their jurisdiction.

Two Grade 3A bands TEXO Deeside Caledonia and Ronsed Mor (Brittany) have been moved up to Grade 2.

NI Branch bands Syerla & District and Drumlough have been moved up to Grade 3A from 3B along with Elgin & District, Scottish Borders and Carnegie Mellon band from the United States, which is led by Northern Ireland man Andrew Carlisle.

Syerla & District have progressed through the grades in recent years and this is another step in their upward trajectory while Drumlough, having previously been in Grade 3A, have strengthened the band and are well worth this promotion given a strong showing this past season.

Joining these five bands in a two grade jump is Black Raven Pipe Band from Lusk, County Dublin, who have had stellar seasons in Grades 4B & 4A.

New Ross & District have been upgraded from Grade 4A to 3B along with Vale of Atholl, National Youth PB Germany, East Ayrshire Caledonia, Culter & District and Govan Community.

The Queen Elizabeth along with IPBA bands Carrigaline and Youghal have been elevated to Grade 4A, as have Barrhead & District, City of Discovery and City of St. Andrews.

Upgrades to the Juvenile section are Lochgelly High School, George Watson’s College and West Lothian Schools.

Bands moving up to Novice Juvenile A are Oban High School, Lochgelly Junior, St. Johns College (Zimbabwe), Scotch College No. 2, High School of Glasgow and Scots College.

Nine bands have been downgraded as follows: Bucksburn [Grade 2 to 3A], Milngavie and Buchan Peterson [Grade 3A to 3b], Mid Argyll and Ayr Pipe Band [Grade 3B to 4A], Perth & District, Stockbridge, Murrumba and Troon Blackrock [Grade 4A to 4B].

Any of these bands can appeal against the decision if they wish to.

A number of Northern Ireland bands such as Ballybriest and Dromara & District have indicated that they intend competing in 2026 so they will be accessed for a specific grade and will appear in future RSPBA Standards and Grading Group announcements.

Irvine Memorial Pipe Band Open Night

This Monday night October 6th at 7pm sees an Open Night organised by the Irvine Memorial Pipe Band. It will be held in the Fivemiletown College Dance Studio, and a warm welcome is extended learner and experienced players.

NI Adjudicator to officiate at New Zealand Championships

I see that Northern Ireland drumming adjudicator Keith Orr and the legendary Pipe Major Robert Mathieson will be the two international adjudicators at the 2026 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships.