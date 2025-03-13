‘The best night ever’: Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day celebrates 40 years

​It’s almost time for the funniest fundraising night of the year. Comic Relief is celebrating its fortieth birthday with side-splitting sketches, incredible live performances, surprise moments and a star-studded line-up of presenters this Red Nose Day, and it’ll be an unmissable spectacle of television.

The feel-good fundraising show brings the nation together every year with the best of British entertainment, wheeling out our biggest and brightest stars in order to raise vital funds for good causes across the UK and internationally.

This year, celebrating 40 years on the Red Nose Day stage are Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan, and Alesha Dixon, with Tom Allen and AJ Odudu taking the later slot.

“I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved,” says Jonathan Ross, 64.

“Over the years, I’ve stayed on the periphery, stepping in whenever asked. When they invited me back, it felt like a great way to commemorate the very first show.

“I feel lucky to be part of it. I still remember Richard Curtis and Lenny taking me to lunch to tell me about their plans,” he adds.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a key figure, but I’m thrilled I got to be involved. It was an exciting idea that became a huge success, and I have so much admiration for everyone who’s dedicated their time to it. It’s been enormous fun over the years.”

Also returning to host this year’s Red Nose Day is Davina McCall, who describes working on the fundraising show as “the best night ever”.

Davina McCall is one of the presenters of this year's Comic Relief, describing the TV event as the 'best night ever'

“It’s a feeling of everybody coming together for such a positive cause, but at the same time having such fun and a laugh,” adds the former Big Brother presenter, 57.

“I love everybody that works at and for Comic Relief, but I also know that the audience comes with such goodwill and great energy. It’s just the best night ever. I really, really love it.

“I mean, the presenters this year are amazing.

“I love the idea that it’s like a big gang of us, and backstage is always very encouraging and warm and funny, but on stage is always quite anarchic… I love that feeling of uncertainty, not quite sure ever what’s going to happen, how anything’s going to pan out. It’s very exciting.”

There’s lots to look forward to from this year’s fundraising show. There’ll be sketches featuring some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise.

While the fundraising show is endlessly entertaining, there’s a serious reason why we all gather in front of the telly to enjoy it. All of our donations to Comic Relief support local community organisations, both here in the UK and around the world, helping with all sorts of necessary work: filling baby banks and community food centres, funding local youth spaces and community health workers, and helping those impacted by homelessness, natural disaster, or illness.