The Outcasts return to the birthplace of punk in Northern Ireland
A cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s punk legacy, The Outcasts will bring their raw energy and rebellious spirit to Bangor’s buzzing music and arts venue for a night of classic hits and unrelenting attitude. Fans can expect a full-throttle set featuring fan favourites like ‘Just Another Teenage Rebel’ and ‘Self Conscious Over You’.
Joining them on stage is Brian Young, founding member of the pioneering Belfast punk group Rudi, who will treat fans to a full set of the band’s classics - ensuring the night is steeped in punk history from start to finish.
Formed in 1977, The Outcasts were signed to Terry Hooley’s influential Good Vibrations label and quickly earned a reputation as Northern Ireland’s most controversial and beloved punk band. Once dubbed “the band you love to hate” by local media, they embraced their outsider status and became trailblazers of the Northern Ireland punk scene.
Lead singer and bassist, Greg Cowan, said: “We played The Court House last year and the crowd was epic. We’ve toured all over Europe and hit some iconic stages, but nothing beats playing at home – especially for the fans who’ve been there since the beginning.
“We’ve been gigging in Bangor since the birth of punk in the '70s, and the fire’s still there. Deep down, we’re still those four young lads – full of energy, mischief, and a love for getting on stage and putting on a show.
“It’s going to be an incredible night. So, to any punk or music fans out there - grab your tickets while you can.”
The Outcasts play The Court House, Bangor, on Saturday, June 21. Tickets are £16.50 and available now at: https://courthousebangor.com/event/the-outcasts-2/https://courthousebangor.com/event/the-outcasts-2/