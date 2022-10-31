Fireworks display in the skies over the River Foyle as part of the Halloween celebrations in Londonderry.

The parade was the showpiece of an evening of events that brought the curtain down on Derry’s traditional Halloween festival, which is dubbed the biggest in Europe.

Covid-19 restrictions prevented the parade taking place in both 2020 and 2021.

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits of young and old who gathered beneath umbrellas to watch the spooky spectacular on Monday evening.

Performers during the Halloween parade in Londonderry

