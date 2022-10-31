News you can trust since 1737
Thousands flock to Maiden City Halloween festivities

Thousands of people have lined the streets of Londonderry as the city’s famous Halloween carnival parade returned for the first time in three years.

By David Young and Mark Rainey
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 10:17pm
Fireworks display in the skies over the River Foyle as part of the Halloween celebrations in Londonderry.
The parade was the showpiece of an evening of events that brought the curtain down on Derry’s traditional Halloween festival, which is dubbed the biggest in Europe.

Covid-19 restrictions prevented the parade taking place in both 2020 and 2021.

Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits of young and old who gathered beneath umbrellas to watch the spooky spectacular on Monday evening.

Performers during the Halloween parade in Londonderry

    Huge crowds cheered as the colourful parade involving hundreds of performers made its way along the banks of the River Foyle.

